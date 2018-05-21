Council backs plan to honour Murwillumbah soldier's memory

TWEED Shire Council met on Thursday at the Tweed Heads chamber to discuss a range of agenda items, including:

Tribute for soldier

TWEED Shire Council is planning on honouring 23-year-old Private Nathan Bewes, who died while serving in Afghanistan in 2010, by way of naming of a park or facility in Murwillumbah in his honour.

Council will work with the Bewes family and Murwillumbah RSL to determine the best way to pay tribute to Nathan's memory.

The decision follows a similar tribute made to Kingscliff's Sapper Rowan Robinson, who recently had a park renamed in his memory.

Innovation grants

COUNCIL will work on fostering innovation within the community by setting up a $60,000 grant.

The funding will be provided to anybody looking to create innovative solutions to waste, climate change, waterway and environmental challenges.

More trees in parks

ADDITIONAL shade trees will be planted in council's main parks across the shire.

Mayor Katie Milne called for more trees after witnessing the public, including school children, standing in direct sunlight during Anzac Day ceremonies.

24/7 brothel

A TWEED Heads South brothel has been granted an operational licence to open 24 hours, every day.

The decision follows an ongoing dispute between the brothel operators and Tweed Shire Council about whether there should be a time limit set on opening hours.

GM reappointed

TROY Green has been reappointed as General Manager of Tweed Shire Council for another five years.

Council unanimously supported the new contract of employment on Thursday.

Mr Green will continue his role as General Manager under the same terms and conditions as his current contract of employment.

Street landscape

COUNCIL will undertake low-key landscaping improvements to Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South.

A report will also advise council on ways to further enhance landscaping planning controls in the South Tweed locality.