Council begins clean up work, water restrictions in place

Tweed Shire Council workers have been working to clean up Dulguigan Rd in North Tumbulgum after floodwaters receded.

Tweed Shire Council workers have been working to clean up Dulguigan Rd in North Tumbulgum after floodwaters receded.

TWEED Shire Council crews have been working to clean up roadways impacted by flooding.

"Council crews are cleaning up," the council said on its Facebook page.

"We're out and about, across the Tweed cleaning up roads, repairing damage and helping affected communities."

The council has posted photos of workers cleaning up a mud-strewn Dulguigan Rd in North Tumbulgum.

<< All the latest road closures on the Northern Rivers >>

<< Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD >>

"We ask for the general public to stay away from flood-affected communities at the moment," the council said.

"This will help with access for essential services, such as our trucks, as well as allow residents impacted to be able to clean up and recover."

Tweed Shire Council workers have been working to clean up Dulguigan Rd in North Tumbulgum after floodwaters receded.

Level 2 restrictions meanwhile remain in place for Tyalgum village despite the heavy rain flowing into the Oxley River and Tyalgum Weir.

The council's manager of water and wastewater Brie Jowett said the restrictions were still in place until the dirtiest of floodwaters and flood debris have passed the village, ensuring that the raw water available from the weir pool is suitable for treatment.

"On Monday we ran the Tyalgum Water Treatment Plant and filled the village reservoir so we have a couple of days' supply of good quality drinking water that will allow us to let the dirtiest of the floodwaters pass before again drawing raw water from the weir pool," Mrs Jowett said.

She said the water restrictions would likely be lifted before the end of the week when the raw water quality improved and the treatment plant was switched back on.