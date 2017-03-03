Council blows off smelly fears for red bins

A Tweed resident throws out some dirty nappies in the Tweed Shire Council red bin, which is changing to a fortnightly pick-up in July.

TWEED Shire Council's changes to the bin pick-up service were based on a study conducted by the Lake Macquarie City Council.

The 2014 study tested 100 households and found red bins with nappy waste after a week produced the same odour on average as the end of a fortnight.

The study also found the amount of nappies in the bin did not have a significant effect on smell.

The results of the study led the Lake Macquarie City Council to conclude wrapping soiled nappies in at least one plastic bag and keeping it out of the sun was the best solution to limiting the smell.

