Council challenges the region to commit time to cycling

RIDE ON: Lismore City council mayor Isaac Smith launched the local initiative of the Biketober Business Challenge.

RIDE ON: Lismore City council mayor Isaac Smith launched the local initiative of the Biketober Business Challenge.

YOU'VE heard of Movember and Dry July, now get ready for Biketober.

This is the message Lismore City Council is sharing after it announced it has joined the Biketober Business Challenge and is urging local businesses to sign up and encourage their staff to jump on their bikes in October.

Lismore City Mayor Isaac Smith said the challenge is being organised by Get Healthy at Work, a NSW Government program that aims to create healthy workplaces and improve the health of working adults across the state.

He said in 2019 some 3798 participants from 392 organisations took part, including 613 new riders, riding a total of 932,900km.

That's more than 23 cycles around the world.

"Lismore City Council is encouraging everyone to join the Biketober Challenge," Cr Smith said.

"Not only is it fun, but it is a great way to get fit and healthy, and stay that way."

Cr Smith said cycling also allowed people to feel good in a stressful time.

"We are all feeling cooped up with COVID, so this is a great way to get out and breath the fresh air," he said.

"Our local bikes shops are telling us that they can't keep up with demand at the moment as people look for a healthy way to get out during COVID."

Smith said all people need to do is register for the challenge under Lismore City Council at www.lovetoride.net then simply ride for as little as 10 minutes or more during October.

"It's not just about who can cycle the furthest or the most often, but who can encourage the most people to give cycling a go," he said.

Individuals who are not part of a workplace are welcome to take part.

All individuals who live or work in NSW and are eligible to win spot prizes.

For more information and to register, go to www.lovetoride.net

If your business plans to get involved in Biketober then let us know at news@northernstar,com.au