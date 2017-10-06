Council claims free Tweed love from Today

The Today Show has rescheduled their live broadcast from the Tweed to Friday, October 13.

The Today Show has rescheduled their live broadcast from the Tweed to Friday, October 13. Peter Carruthers

TWEED is feeling the love after Channel Nine's Today Show recommitted to a visit following a postponement last Friday.

The travelling show toured the country on a We Love Australia campaign recently, taking in towns like Cairns, 1770, the Yarra Valley and Griffith.

Its scheduled appearance last week at Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre in Murwillumbah was delayed, with the show instead deciding to broadcast live in Melbourne in the lead-up to the AFL Grand Final.

With a new date locked in, it seems the Tweed will be receiving unconditional love not reserved for other recent locations.

The show was called out on Media Watch, which referred to the tour as not quite a love fest but a "gigantic paid ad", on Monday.

Media Watch referred to reporting from Griffith local paper the Area News, which alleged the Today Show expected a $100,000 retainer before committing to a visit to the region.

While $15,000 of that money was said to have come from taxpayers with local businesses stumping up the rest, Tweed Shire Council appears to have kept the money in the kitty.

Tweed Shire Council director of community and natural resources Tracey Stinson said the council was not paying to host the October 13 on-location broadcast, which will be carried out with "assistance" from Destination NSW and Destination Tweed.

The show looks to have been enamoured for free and "after looking at a number of potential sites in the area, the Nine Network approached council and the gallery to request having the broadcast on the gallery grounds".

"We are very excited to be hosting the cast, the crew and locals in the audience for what will be fantastic promotion of the Tweed and our treasured gallery," Ms Stinson said.

The show will broadcast live from the grounds of Tweed Regional Gallery from 5.30am to 9am.