Council confirms Clarrie Hall Dam not at critical level

THE Tweed Shire Council is monitoring Clarrie Hall Dam as heavy rainfall continues across the region.

A council spokesperson confirmed the dam was not at a critical level at 12.05pm on Thursday, March 30.

"The dam is currently 1.7 metres over the spillway, which is well below our first alert level,” the spokesperson said.

Council upgraded the spillway in 2012 to provide greater control of extreme flood levels in the dam.

The $7.3 million upgrade included increasing the length of the spillway to enable more water to pass over it at any one time.

Council will continue to monitor the dam levels following the flood warnings released by the Bureau of Meteorology as rainfall of between 150-250mm is expected in 24 hours.