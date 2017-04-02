27°
'Council couldn't move me but Debbie did': Phil Taylor

Mitchell Crawley | 2nd Apr 2017 12:56 PM
Phil Taylor from South Murwillumbah Prospero Street
Phil Taylor from South Murwillumbah Prospero Street SCOTT POWICK

LONG-TIME Murwillumbah local Phil Taylor has seen every flood for the past 63 years and admits this last one has caused him to rethink his future.

"I've lost about 20 cars," he said. "This is definitely the worst I've seen.

"I'm just going to clean up, clean up, and then I'm going over to Kyogle. I've brought a property and it doesn't flood.

"I was retiring anyhow it was just going to be a big process to get rid of everything.

"It'll take me 12 months to clean up. I just didn't expect to get washed out."

The self-proclaimed Mayor of the South had no doubts about the town recovering but said some businesses would call it quits.

He said the flood also caused some good news for the council, with a long-running dispute about the state of his site now resolved.

"The good news is, council couldn't get me to clean up but Debbie did," he said.

"Council took me to environmental court and I still didn't clean up to their specifications. But, yeah, council couldn't move me but Debbie did."

Mr Taylor said he planned to clean up his site and auction it.

 

Phil Taylor&#39;s Prospero St premises was inundated.
Phil Taylor's Prospero St premises was inundated. SCOTT POWICK
cyclone debbie tweed flood tweed flood 2017

