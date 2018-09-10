Council defends its flood modelling

Kingscliff residents Jerry Cornford, Neville Dunn and David Harries have started a petition asking government to pressure Tweed Shire Council to remove the areas designated for future urban development on flood designated land.

Kingscliff residents Jerry Cornford, Neville Dunn and David Harries have started a petition asking government to pressure Tweed Shire Council to remove the areas designated for future urban development on flood designated land. Scott Powick

TWEED Shire Council has defended its flood modelling studies, saying last year's record flood spread through the Kingscliff region as expected.

The council's comments come in response to a petition initiated by Kingscliff residents calling for flood modelling to be redone in the wake of last year's devastating record flood.

Residents are also calling on the State Government to prevent any further infilling of flood-prone areas earmarked for future residential areas.

The council's roads and stormwater manager Danny Rose said the 2017 flood was the biggest in the area since the 1970s, explaining why water was seen in some areas for the first time.

"Extensive flood modelling was undertaken in 2009, followed by a risk management study in 2014 which examined the potential cumulative impacts of filling in the West Kingscliff basin,” Mr Rose said.

"This work confirmed that some areas are more sensitive in terms of impacts, while others can be safely filled for development purposes, despite being on the floodplain.

"Flooding behaved generally as expected in the 2017 event, so there is no immediate need to revisit the flood study. This has been confirmed by State Government agencies.”

Mr Rose said the council intended to update the flood study for the Tweed Valley in 2019-20, incorporating data gathered from the 2017 event, updates in rainfall and run-off standards, and advances in modelling technology.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he would look at the petition, but said usually people were calling for relaxation for development in areas where flooding was a risk.