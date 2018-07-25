Council defers affordable housing plan for Tweed

HOUSING: Tweed residents have been calling for more affordable housing in the shire since the March 2017 floods.

HOUSING: Tweed residents have been calling for more affordable housing in the shire since the March 2017 floods. Nikki Todd

TWEED Shire Council is pressing pause on solving its affordable housing problem until more research is carried out.

During Thursday's meeting, the council deferred its decision to adopt the Affordable Housing Context and Options Paper, which examines affordable, attainable and appropriate housing options.

The options paper will accompany the council's draft Affordable, Attainable and Appropriate Housing Policy Statement to help "those most in need”.

Mayor Katie Milne said she was "quite concerned” the options paper lacked obvious solutions to the housing crisis.

"I think the options were a little bit limited,” she said.

"I was quite concerned the paper suggests we promote the current site of the Tweed Hospital be used for affordable housing areas.

"I think that's a bit premature.

"I don't understand why we don't have more of the caravan park-style developments in our greenfield developments.

"I think there's a little something missing out of the options paper.”

A council workshop will be held with Urbanista, the consultants responsible for the options paper, to discuss the council's concerns.