Council defers decision on Tweed holiday vans

END OF ERA?: Owners of holiday vans at Fingal Holiday Park have already been advised selling of sites will not be approved, but the decision on other parks will go to a council workshop. Scott Powick

A DECISION on whether to stop owners of holiday vans in the Tweed Shire from selling their properties will go for deliberation after councillors voted to have more time to consider their options.

A resolution was put before councillors during their meeting on Thursday night recommending the council - as trustees of the land - advise owners that any request to sell their long-term on-site caravans would be denied.

These sites are located at Boyds Bay, Hastings Point and Pottsville North holiday parks.

Councillors heard in the chamber that the tourism model for holiday vans which was effective in the 1980s was no longer viable for the region.

As the council considers phasing out the vans from the shire's holiday parks, not allowing the sale of sites means potential tourists would not be financially affected through buying a van that would soon be removed.

Councillors Pryce Allsop, Warren Polglase and James Owen were all in favour of the recommendation, however Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry moved to have the matter discussed at a council "workshop” for more information.

Cr Cherry said after the meeting she had concerns this recommendation would be contradictory to the council's strategic plan.

"Last year we approved a long-term strategic plan for the Tweed Coast holiday parks and in that plan there was no mention of the removal of the long-term holiday vans from either Hastings Point Holiday Park or Boyds Bay Holiday Park,” Cr Cherry said.

"As such, anyone who bought into these products has an understanding that it was not our intention to remove them.

"While I understand we have a legal right to do this, I question whether it is fair to make such a radical change which departs from our long-term strategic plan in this way, and that is why I would like to be better informed by a workshop as to the reasons why it is suggested to proceed in this manner.”

The amendment was passed 4-3, with Mayor Katie Milne and councillors Reece Byrnes and Ron Cooper supporting the move.

During the meeting, Cr Polglase was critical of deferring the decision to a workshop, stating a similar approach had been taking at parking in Kingscliff with success.

"Some of these vans have been there for a long, long time and it is about time we got rid of the whole lot,” he said.

"We had the same issue with the Kingscliff North and the Kingscliff park.

"World War III broke out but we bit the bullet and got rid of them all and they are some of the best parks in the region.”

Cr Allsop was equally critical of the amendment, saying council staff now had to "jump through hoops” to get the work done.

But Cr Milne said it was the right move as the issue would be divisive in the community.