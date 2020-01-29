EXPLAINED: Reason for the Tweed's 'unsightly' water

TWEED Shire Council has reassured residents they are working towards fixing the 'dirty water' flowing from the region's taps.

The issue stems from high mineral content washed into the river water following the long dry spell.

Last night, the council stopped pumping water through the reticulation network in a bid to isolate the issue to Murwillumbah.

Today, and possibly for the rest of the week, the council will flush the water mains to clear the iron and manganese from the pipes where areas are identified as being affected by the dirty water.

The council's water and wastewater manager Anthony Burnham said while the Tweed was on Level 2 water restrictions, the Tweed River was flowing over Bray Park Weir to flush the mains without running down the limited storage supply of Clarrie Hall Dam, which is at 81.4 per cent capacity.

"Residents are advised that while the water is unsightly, it is fit for drinking," he said.

"However, it should not be used to wash clothes, particularly light-coloured clothes, as it may stain them.

"Anyone who has washed laundry to find their clothes stained is advised not to dry the clothes but put them back in water and treat them with a citric acid product to remove the stain before washing again in clear water."

Mr Burnham explained there were several commercial products available at most supermarkets.

"To check if your water is dirty, run some water into a white-coloured container," he said.

"If your water is coloured anything from a dark browny red to a light yellow, please call council on (02) 6670 2400 and we will attend to flush the mains."

Mr Burnham said removing the iron and manganese in the treatment process was finicky and constantly required finetuning.

"At the weekend we didn't quite get it right but we are now more confident of the settings and believe we can put high quality water into the system from now on but it may take until Friday to clear the system of the dirty water already in it," he said.

For more information on dirty water and how to treat laundry, please visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/WaterQuality.