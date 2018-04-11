Council discuss airport hotel, road upgrade and water safety

An artist's impression of the Gold Coast Airport Hotel.

Holiday letting

TWEED Shire Council voted 6-1 to defer issuing any fines against any unauthorised or non-compliant short term holiday lets (STHL).

The decision comes as council awaits the New South Wales Government's policy on how best to legislate STHL.

Airport hotel

COUNCIL has unanimously supported a report in its approval of the Gold Coast Airport's plan for an on-site hotel.

While the report highlights some issues with the $50million project, including the importance of having more consultation with council and the local Aboriginal community, staff have stated the plans for the hotel meet council's expectations.

Public submissions are open until May 4.

Kingscliff Skate Park

THE community will be invited to a round table discussion with council about the possibility of building a skate park in Kingscliff.

While the date is yet to be set, council is working towards organising the meeting for late April or the first week of May. More details on Wednesday.

Community funding

COUNCIL has identified 44 projects to be submitted for funding under the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The projects include Tweed Heads SES Headquarters, Tweed Riverbank stabilisation, playground shade program, Kingscliff Skate Park, lighting for Field 2 at Murwillumbah Hockey Centre, exercise trail stations and cycleways.

Road upgrades

COUNCIL is seeking $12.81million in grant funding under the Regional Growth Fund for the Tweed Coast Road Upgrade valued at $25.62million with matching funding of $12.81 million from the Tweed Roads Contributions Plan.

Bray Park Weir

TWEED Shire Council has finalised the 12 committee members who will work on the Bray Park protection group tasked with identifying a solution to protect the Weir from future salt water tidal inundation.

The group of 12 comprises 10 nominees from the community, plus councillors Mayor Katie Milne and Pryce Allsop.

It is anticipated that the group will meet between four and six times before it can present to Council a preferred option or mix of options to mitigate the risk of salt water ingress into the Bray Park Weir pool.

For more information about the group, visit www.yoursaytweed.com.au/BrayParkWeir.