Council doesn't give new reef a break

SURF'S UP: A surfer catches some waves on the Tweed's northern-most beaches.

THE Tweed Shire Council will not participate in applying for a grant to develop an artificial reef on the Tweed Coast.

Offshore Surf Reefs spokesman Steve Barrett invited the council to partner in the development of a co-operative research centre grant application to develop a prototype reef along Dreamtime Beach, Kingscliff.

Mr Barrett said the temporary research reef would be removed from the area once the trial was complete.

"The aim of the research project is to design, construct and monitor a full scale prototype surfing reef that will produce high quality surf and is safe for users and sympathetic with the environment,” he said.

But during Thursday's meeting, councillors voted against a staff recommendation to support the application, with Cr Chris Cherry saying it would be irresponsible to provide $100,000 for the process due to the recent flood associated costs.

"I just think in this post-flood financial circumstance, we have a lot of bills to pay and roads to fix,” Cr Cherry said.

While Mr Barrett said he understood council's reasoning in rejecting his application, he was disappointed councillors had chosen not to support the application.

"A capital contribution by council towards the project, whilst desirable, is not essential for council to participate,” Mr Barrett said.

"The project is intended to be funded by a Federal Government research grant.”