Council elects youngest deputy mayor

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne congratulates newly elected Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes.
Aisling Brennan
by

TWEED Shire Council's youngest councillor has been named the region's deputy mayor.

Labor Councillor Reece Byrnes was elected unopposed by his colleagues on Thursday and will hold the position of deputy mayor for the next 12 months.

Cr Byrnes said he was honoured to have the support from council.

"I thank my colleagues in showing their confidence and support in me,” Cr Byrnes said.

"I'm still part of a group of seven and we'll continue on. We've got a good progressive council.”

WELL DONE: Labor councillor Reece Byrnes was quick to thank his supporters after he was elected as deputy mayor on Thursday.
With the New South Wales State election less than two years away, Cr Byrnes, who ran for the seat of Tweed in 2011, said he was not using his new role as deputy mayor to help him in the 2019 State poll.

Mayor Katie Milne, who holds her position for a total of two years, said she believed council was working well together and looked forward to the next 12 months.

"I'd like to thank all the councillors for a much improved working relationship over this last year and wish Cr Byrnes all the best in his new role,” Cr Milne said.

