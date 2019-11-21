Council extends water carting hours as drought continues

WITH the drought across Tweed continuing, council has extended its our for water carters to reduce waiting times.

On Thursday Tweed Shire Council announced carters carrying potable water from council's extraction points can now operate from 5am-9pm seven days a week.

"We have extended operating hours quickly to allow carters to catch up to demand and reduce wait times," Manager Water and Wastewater Anthony Burnham said.

"By operating from 5am daily through to 9pm, the carters can fill up their tankers and be well on the road before morning and afternoon peak times. By avoiding the worst of the traffic, this also will reduce the risks to all road users of these heavily-laden vehicles."

Mr Burnham said the move to extend hours was in recognition of being as efficient as possible in fill and travel times and not as a result of any bottleneck at extraction points.

"There is plenty of capacity in our existing extraction points but we will continue to monitor that closely as the drought begins to bite hard in the Tweed," he said.

"We acknowledge that this extension of hours may result in some increased noise for residents near to extraction points but ask them for their continuing patience and understanding as we work to alleviate the water shortage for those residents relying on a tank supply."