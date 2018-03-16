Council grants last minute approval for The Drop Fest

San Cisco will perform at today's The Drop Festival.

San Cisco will perform at today's The Drop Festival.

FESTIVAL-goers are getting ready to rock out in Tweed Heads, with The Drop Festival gaining last-minute approval to operate on council land.

Tweed Shire Council on Thursday night approved a last-minute development application submitted by organisers of The Drop Festival, a touring music festival organised to coincide with the Australian leg of the World Surf League Championship Tour.

The one-day, all-ages music event is on today at Ebenezer Park, by Duranbah Beach at Tweed Heads.

One of the organisers, Andy Rigby, said he realised the application was disorganised and he appreciated the council's support.

"There's a list of reasons why we got delayed but it's just all event planning,” MrRigby said.

"The council did the right thing to make sure it was a thorough and clear process to make sure we ticked all the right boxes.

"Sometimes that takes a little longer than we all hoped, but we got there in the end.”

During Thursday's extraordinary meeting, councillors did raise concerns about minimising noise disruptions to nearby residents, adding amendments to ensure noise, waste and lighting would be managed appropriately.

"It's important to keep those people on side for your return visits,” councillor Ron Cooper said.

"(The amendments) are not put in for any other reason than to keep the community on side.”

Organiser Ken O'Brien said he planned to make the festival an annual event.

"We are creating something that is a positive experience for the community,” he said.

"We're doing it very closely in association with the WSL, which just adds context to our event and I'm sure everyone will enjoy it.”

About 5000 people are expected to attend the festival, featuring popular music acts SAFIA, Dune Rats, San Cisco, Holy Holy and Ruby Fields.

Mr Rigby said organisers were hoping to appeal to a diverse range of people, with 54 per cent of tickets sold to female punters.

The Drop Festival is on Saturday, March 17 from 4-10pm NSW.