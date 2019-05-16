Council hail next step in raising Clarrie Hall Dam

Council is in the next phase of raising the wall at Clarrie Hall Dam to secure Tweed's water supply.

THE NEXT step in the 10-year project for raising the Clarrie Hall Dam is about to be completed by council and stakeholders.

Council will meet with three consultancy companies tomorrow to workshop the work needed for an Environmental Impact Statement.

The three companies will then be invited invited to submit a tender next month to develop the EIS, which will be decided by the end of August.

The meeting is being hailed as a milestone in the project aimed at securing the region's future water supply for the expected population growth by 2026.

Council's senior environmental scientist David Hannah said the meeting allowed council, State Government officials and the companies to all have an understanding of what was required from the upcoming work.

"This workshop will provide detailed information on all the work to date to the short-listed consultancies tendering for the Environmental Impact Statement contract ensuring they address the minister's requirements on this project," Mr Hannah said.

The EIS is scheduled to be completed by August next year, to be then put up for public exhibition.

This will be followed by community consultations where formal submissions on the proposal can be made by the public.