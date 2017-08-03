Council in court over servo DA

Tweed Shire Council have rejected a DA to build a service station on the site of the old Round House Tavern, South Murwillumbah.

THE TWEED Shire Council is in the Land and Environment Court this week to defend its decision to reject a Development Application (DA) for a new service station in South Murwillumbah.

In November 2016, council unanimously voted to reject the DA seeking approval to build a service station at the intersection of Alma St, Hayes Lane and Tweed Valley Way in South Murwillumbah because of strong public opposition over the development's location and visual impact it would cause the town.

Tweed Shire Council's director of planning Vince Connell told ABC North Coast on Monday the council was prepared for the Land and Environment Court proceedings, which started on Tuesday in Murwillumbah.

"The council has been asked to consider various points of negotiation of the appeal," Mr Connell said.

"Given the extent of public interest and council interest in this particular matter, an extraordinary meeting was called last Friday to discuss key elements on how the court case was proceeding.

"The main concerns were that this is quite a significant site and gateway of entry into the town of Murwillumbah and the visual appearance is very much of interest to the local community and business community.

"In terms of the traffic movement around that area, the locals would see that in peak hour times there are some constraints coming in and out of the town."

While Friday's meeting was held in confidence, councillors did discuss their decision to reject the original DA during the November 17 meeting. Pushing to reject the DA, Cr Warren Polglase said he didn't believe the location of the servo would be the best fit for the town.