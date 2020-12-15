Council keeps close eye on flood impacts on infrastructure

TWEED Shire Council crews have been assessing damage caused by flooding in the area.

The council’s general manager Troy Green today told ABC North Coast the shire was “quite blessed” to now have a full Clarrie Hall Dam and weir.

Mr Green said the council had been contemplating implementing water restrictions this week.

“We were aware of the weather event so we made preparations prior to the weekend to remove our plant equipment,” he told the ABC.

He said the council’s staff had been working across the weekend to maintain wastewater services in the riverside village of Tumbulgum.

“It’s a vacuum system, that system continues to struggle because it's quite low,” he said.

While a section of Hogans Rd at North Tumbulgum had been washed away over the weekend, Mr Green said damage caused by the weather event had been fairly minor so far.

He said some gutter drains and the shire’s beaches had been experiencing washing out.

“All in all we’re faring fairly well,” he said.

He said the council would be monitoring the situation, including along coastal areas “prone to wash outs and erosion”, but said the Tweed Coast’s “extensive dunal system” worked as a strong barrier.

He urged residents and visitors to be sensible if they’re out and about.

“If there’s water on the road just simply don’t cross it,” he said.

“A lot of people aren’t aware of the area and how quickly it can change on the North Coast.”

Tweed Valley Way remains closed in both directions near Melaleuca Station at Chinderah.

See the full list of road closures here.

Tweed Shire Council now has an emergency dashboard.

Byron Shire Council also recently launched a similar dashboard.