Council lifts lid on new bin system

Chloe Vlamis, Year 10, Canterbury College | 19th Jun 2017 3:55 PM
Tweed Shire Council's deputy mayor Chris Cherry and waste operations officer Wes Knight are hoping the new three bin waste system will reduce the mounds of waste in the shire.
Tweed Shire Council's deputy mayor Chris Cherry and waste operations officer Wes Knight are hoping the new three bin waste system will reduce the mounds of waste in the shire. Council

THE countdown is on as Tweed Shire Council prepares to roll out its new three-bin system in coming weeks.

From Monday, July 3, residents will be required to sort their waste into three different bin categories, however, some residents are still waiting on the delivery of their new lids.

The new three bin policy will see residents sorting food and garden waste into one bin (green lid) together, with recycling (yellow) and general waste (red) separated into another two bins.

With less than a fortnight to go, council is continuing to change lids on existing green bins and deliver about 25,000 kitchen caddies.

"If any single house or duplex in an urban area still needs a green bin, they can contact us to ensure there is one on its way,” said the council's waste operations officer, Wes Knight.

"Residents with green bins with lids that are yet to be changed should continue to put them out on their green bin collection day.

"If our waste collection contractors are unable to complete all the lid changes by the end of June, green bins with the old lid will be treated as organics' bins when the three bin system starts.”

While some residents remain uncertain about potential rate rises, the council's waste project officer Shawn Durkin said that 70% of households who already use the green waste bin can expect a slight waste charge reduction.

"The 30% of households which need a new green bin will see their waste charges, not rates, rise by about $40 annually or less than $1 per week,” he said.

Mr Durkin said the new bin system will mean a "significant reduction” in the amount of organic waste going into landfill.

"Reducing organic waste going to landfill means a reduction in the resulting methane and leachates these materials produce,” he said.

BIN QUERIES?

  • For enquiries about the new system, including new lids and buckets, email waste@tweed.nsw.gov.au, or phone (02) 6670 2400.
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  council three bin system tweed news tweed shire council

