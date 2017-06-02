Council meets groups north of border in bid for light rail

An artist's impression of the proposed light rail on the Southern Gold Coast.

THE Tweed Shire Council has met with government groups north of the border in a bid to make sure locals benefit from a light rail extension from the airport to Coolangatta.

Council's director of engineering David Oxenham said council would push for the best outcome for locals.

"Council officers are aware the Queensland Government and Gold Coast City Council have commenced planning for the extension of the light rail down from Pacific Fair to Coolangatta and have encouraged Transport NSW to in some way become involved in the project, considering its close proximity to Tweed and the benefits it might bring to enhancing public transport in the region,” he said.

"Council officers have met with Queensland Transport and Main Roads to gain a greater understanding of the project. Council has no formal position on the proposal but would obviously support and encourage any form of enhancement of public transport in the Tweed region.”

He said while it was a Transport NSW decision, council would push for the best public transport.