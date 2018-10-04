Menu
The Mooball Creek mouth is currently blocked with sand.
Environment

Council monitoring water safety levels at blocked creek

Rick Koenig
by
4th Oct 2018 2:58 PM

TWEED Shire Council is monitoring water safety levels at Mooball Creek after the entrance became blocked with sand.

A council spokesperson said the council was assessing whether the creek mouth should be cleared due to the blockage preventing tidal flushing from releasing run-off from the land.

The spokesperson said council was exploring when and how this could be done given State Government approval for the works would be required.

Council's waterways program leader Tom Alletson said there were "no immediate” concerns over water safety despite the water becoming "a little greener” since the creek mouth became blocked about a week ago.

"We're monitoring the water quality and the indicators at the moment are everything is within the normal limits,” he said.

"But that could change so that's why we're monitoring it. We're making the preparations required to do an artificial opening if it's needed, but at the moment there are no water quality problems as a result of the creek being closed over.

"The water is not stagnant, it's moving around, it's not being flushed out but it's not an immediate problem.”

Mr Alletson said high tides over the weekend could flush the sandbar and council would reassess the creek mouth on Monday to determine if intervention is needed.

The mouths of other creeks on the Tweed Coast are undergoing similar conditions, including Cudgera and Cudgen Creeks, however neither of these have become blocked.

mooball creek tweed tweed shire council water safety
Tweed Daily News

