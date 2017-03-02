Council moves to hose down smelly nappy stink

Parents are concerned about increased smell from dirty nappies under council's new bin system.

TWEED Shire Council has moved to allay concerns over a potential increase of smelly nappies in the shire as it prepares to ramp up its education program ahead of proposed changes to the bin pick-up scheme.

In keeping with other local government areas in the state, the Council is proposing to introduce a new three-bin system from July 1, which will see the red bin pick-up for household waste drop to a fortnightly service.

Instead, the green bin currently used for garden waste will be expanded to include food scraps and be picked up every week.

The changes are already causing concern with residents - particularly over the use of disposable nappies, adult incontinence aids and feminine hygiene products - who fear an increased smell and maggots will eventuate from the extra week such goods are left in the bins.

But a spokesperson from TSC said similar concerns at Lake Macquarie, where a similar pick-up system was introduced in 2016, were dismissed after a council-funded trial to monitor the smell.

"A trial of nappies at Lake Macquarie found that there's no more odour from nappies in a red bin after a fortnight than after a week,” the spokesperson said.

"The amount of nappies in the bin also didn't have a big impact on the odour of the bin.”

The spokesperson said studies indicated only about 4% of households used nappies.

He said key things people could do to help included wrapping nappies in at least one plastic bag and keeping the bin out of the sun.

"Not everyone can, but it's a good idea to consider using cloth nappies as disposable nappies take centuries to break down in landfill,” the spokesperson said.

Council staff will embark on an extensive roadshow in coming weeks to help educate the community about the new system.

Visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/BinServices for more information.