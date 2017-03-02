27°
News

Council moves to hose down smelly nappy stink

Nikki Todd | 2nd Mar 2017 1:16 PM
Parents are concerned about increased smell from dirty nappies under council's new bin system.
Parents are concerned about increased smell from dirty nappies under council's new bin system. oksun70

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED Shire Council has moved to allay concerns over a potential increase of smelly nappies in the shire as it prepares to ramp up its education program ahead of proposed changes to the bin pick-up scheme.

In keeping with other local government areas in the state, the Council is proposing to introduce a new three-bin system from July 1, which will see the red bin pick-up for household waste drop to a fortnightly service.

Instead, the green bin currently used for garden waste will be expanded to include food scraps and be picked up every week.

The changes are already causing concern with residents - particularly over the use of disposable nappies, adult incontinence aids and feminine hygiene products - who fear an increased smell and maggots will eventuate from the extra week such goods are left in the bins.

But a spokesperson from TSC said similar concerns at Lake Macquarie, where a similar pick-up system was introduced in 2016, were dismissed after a council-funded trial to monitor the smell.

"A trial of nappies at Lake Macquarie found that there's no more odour from nappies in a red bin after a fortnight than after a week,” the spokesperson said.

"The amount of nappies in the bin also didn't have a big impact on the odour of the bin.”

The spokesperson said studies indicated only about 4% of households used nappies.

He said key things people could do to help included wrapping nappies in at least one plastic bag and keeping the bin out of the sun.

"Not everyone can, but it's a good idea to consider using cloth nappies as disposable nappies take centuries to break down in landfill,” the spokesperson said.

Council staff will embark on an extensive roadshow in coming weeks to help educate the community about the new system.

Visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/BinServices for more information.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bin collection nappies tweed shire council

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Council moves to hose down smelly nappy stink

Council moves to hose down smelly nappy stink

Tweed Council move to hose down stink over smell nappies

Celebrate International Women's Day

VIEW Club members Penny Thorpe, Beverley Robertson and Elaine Olsen will be celebrating International Women's Day.

Hear from some inspirational women in the community.

Stormy sun sets over cane fields

DRAMATIC: The sun sets over cane fields near Murwillumbah following a storm.

Behind the Lens: Sun sets over cane fields

Should yoga be a part of your life?

LIVING NATURALLY: Yoga helps develop flexibility and strength.

What are the health benefits of yoga?

Local Partners

Council moves to hose down smelly nappy stink

Tweed Council move to hose down stink over smell nappies

Celebrate International Women's Day

VIEW Club members Penny Thorpe, Beverley Robertson and Elaine Olsen will be celebrating International Women's Day.

Hear from some inspirational women in the community.

Gig Guide: The best in the Tweed live music scene

TOP GIGS: Burringbar musician Matty Rogers will play the Chinderah Tavern on Friday and Coolangatta Sands Hotel on Saturday.

Gig Guide: What's on this weekend in the Tweed

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017.

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

Holly Valance caught up in $213m lawsuit

Holly Valance

Lawsuit alleges blackmail, extortion and intimidation by Candy pair

PRIME DUPLEX OPPORTUNITY

1/5 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $330,000

Whether you are looking to purchase your first home or invest this duplex will tick all the boxes FEATURES - - Two spacious bedrooms both with builtin robes...

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 4TH MARCH 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed...

It&#39;s all about the Wharf!

263/129 Laver Drive, Robina 4226

Unit 2 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful apartment in the heart of the Robina CBD has it all, including stunning north east views across Lake Lido with the Gold Coast skyline in the...

Urgent Sale Vendor Committed Elsewhere

11/43 Anembo Street, Surfers Paradise 4217

Unit 2 2 1 Interest Above...

Local investor demands urgent sale of this spacious, light-filled apartment. Situated in perfect proximity to the dining precincts of Chevron Island and Surfers...

Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views across the sparkling tidal lake to the Dreamtime Beachfront reserve.

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 Interest Over...

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Welcome To Dreamtime - To Be Sold On Or Before Auction

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

Enjoy the Tranquil Sunset Vistas overlooking the Terranora Lake and Mountains Beyond

7 Hillcrest Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 1 2 $469,000

Three bedrooms featuring built-in-robes, main with walk in robe Easy maintenance fenced yard for the family pets Private location at the end of a private...

Living the Dream!

33 Cyclades Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 4 Auction

It's not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! These pristine blue...

Position Perfect

39 Dutton Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 3 4 Interest Over...

Capturing ocean views from an exclusive and elevated position, this homes design has truly embraced a seamless flow between easy living and contemporary...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Glorious scenic penthouse in Tweed

1143 â€˜Tweed Ultimaâ€™, 18 Stuart Street, Tweed Heads

Have a look at the house of the week.

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!