Council nabs almost $600k in state funds

HELPING HAND: Lismore MP Thomas George, Tweed Regional Gallery director Susi Muddiman, Tweed Shire general manager Troy Green and councillor Pryce Allsop at the site of the new gallery footpath. Richard Mamando

TWEED Shire Council has received almost $600,000 to boost community projects as part of the State Government's Stronger Country Communities fund.

Member for Lismore Thomas George yesterday announced $198,202 each for the Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre, Knox Park in Murwillumbah and the Tweed Regional Museum, Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre.

Mr George said the funds would bring improved facilities for the whole region.

"This is fantastic news for Murwillumbah and surrounding communities,” Mr George said.

"Locals have been calling out for upgrades to facilities and I'm pleased these can now be carried out.

"Stronger Country Communities funding is an investment in local infrastructure to improve the lives of residents and enhance the attractiveness of our region - this funding will help us do exactly that.”

The funding will support a 165kW solar system at the Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre, Stage 2a of revitalisations at Knox Park and will enhance the public amenity of the museum and gallery.

Applications for round two of Stronger Country Communities funds will open on March 12 and further details can be foundat www.nsw.gov. au/strongercountry communities.