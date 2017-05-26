Council news at a glance

Roadworks are expected to cause minor delays over the next few weeks.

Access awards

NOMINATIONS for the Tweed Shire Access and Inclusion awards are now open. The awards recognise the achievements and innovation by individuals and groups making the Tweed more accessible for people with a disability.

For more information and nomination forms, see www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/AccessInclusionAwards or visit council's Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah offices.

Footpath repairs

COUNCIL has begun work to replace some footpaths in Pearl St, Kingscliff. Council will close sections of on-street car parking during the works to provide alternate routes for pedestrians. The work will take about four weeks to complete.

Black spots

COUNCIL has closed the southern road entry from Tweed Valley Way into the village of Tumbulgum as it works to improve black spots in the area.