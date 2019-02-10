Menu
Council News

Council offers help to those in Townsville

Michael Doyle
10th Feb 2019 6:00 AM

TWEED Shire Council has offered its assistance to Townsville in the wake of this week's devastating floods.

In a mayoral minute read at the council meeting on Thursday, the council unanimously voted in support of offering help where it could.

Mayor Katie Milne read out the statement, highlighting the Tweed region understood the hardships which were being felt by Townsville residents.

"The images coming through our television and computer screens from your city remind many in the Tweed of our own unprecedented flooding in many parts of our Shire less than two years ago,” Cr Milne said.

"What is also coming through is the resilience, camaraderie and goodwill of the people of Townsville as residents return to their homes and businesses to view the damage and steel themselves for the clean-up task ahead.

"Our general manager has reached out to Townsville City Council acting CEO with an offer of assistance.”

