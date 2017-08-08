Council orders loud farm to continue testing for noise

NOISE CONCERNS: Burringbar's Pocket Herb Farm is expected to conduct another noise impact study at the request of council.

TWEED Shire Council is asking Burringbar's Pocket Herbs farm to conduct another noise impact study on its facilities after neighbouring residents raised concerns about the constant noise issues.

Before the council can sign off on the installations of fans in the second greenhouse, the owners are being required to provide evidence of the level of noise made on the property.

The decision comes after two neighbouring residents told council during community access meeting last week that the farm's noise was a constant distraction.

Burringabar resident Kate Pasz lives next to the Howards Rd farm and said the noise levels it radiates has caused her family stress over the past few months.

"My family has all endured sleep deprivation at one point in time and I require sleeping tablets,” Ms Pasz said. "The stress, depression and anxiety by my husband is hard to watch.”

Also living near the farm, resident Debra Minto said she was annoyed by what she saw in the report, claiming there were errors in the initial Development Application about what level of noise the cooling fans used would produce.

"I'm disappointed that an internal investigation hasn't been undertaken by council to date to see what went wrong in the first place,” Ms Minto said.

"We're disappointed (council) didn't go further , we've always maintained there shouldn't be any noise. We acknowledge now that they are putting far more stringent controls on the developer and we thank them for that.”

Councillor Chris Cherry said she wanted further evidence of the noise impacts before approving the second greenhouse to operate with fans.

"Not having the fans in the original DA has created a lot of difficult impacts because when council assessed it we did not assess the level of noise that would be reached and the amount of noise that would impact the surrounding residents,” Cr Cherry said.

Pocket Herbs owner Amanda Reynolds told the Tweed Daily News new fans had been installed on the property to improve the noise issues.

"We've replaced the fans and we will now do another study in compliance with council's requirement,” Ms Reynolds said.