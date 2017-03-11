Council outlines extensive plan for Pottsville koalas

TWEED Shire Council has moved to assure councillors it is actively working to enhance koala habitat around Black Rocks sports field, as they prepare to vote on the controversial Pottsville and District Men's Shed licence.

In documents presented to councillors ahead of Thursday's meeting, council staff outlined the Tweed Coast Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management 2015 under which koala activity at Black Rocks is monitored.

As part of the plan, council said it had planted more than 4000 trees, creating two hectares of additional koala habitat in the Pottsville Wetland reserve since 2013 through the Tweed Byron Koala Connections project and volunteers from the Tweed Coast Koala Landcare group.

Council was also actively working to improve the extent and condition of koala habitat for the Pottsville Wetland koala metapopulation through additional tree planting and monitoring of pests.

Staff also confirmed they had identified two potential alternative sites for the Men's Shed, in accordance with a council resolution, but both were in private ownership and no funding had been secured to purchase them.

The papers come as koala activists prepare to stage a family-friendly gathering at Ambrose Brown Park today, at which Greens Mayor Katie Milne, Greens Upper House MLC Dawn Walker and ABC wildlife specialist Gary Opit are due to speak. Musicians will also perform at the function.

It follows a convoy of support for the Men's Shed organised by the Pottsville community two weeks ago.

Labor councillor Reece Byrnes, who put up the motion to be debated after changing his mind in support of the Men's Shed, said he was looking forward to the vote being over.

"My view is still the same: it has been a huge issue for everyone in the community. Hopefully the decision, if it goes ahead, will lead to a bit of healing in the community which is really needed given some of the things that people are saying,” Cr Byrnes said.

PDMS president Michael Ryan said he was "very hopeful” their licence would be granted on Thursday so they could go ahead and build their shed.

"This constant deferral is causing a lot of stress amongst our members and our members' families and in the Pottsville community,” he said.

Mr Ryan refuted criticism aired in social media that he had refused to look at any alternate sites for the shed when the PDMS had first begun the process in 2014.

"The reason the Black Rocks site was decided on, run with, is that when we investigated sites with council and Crown Lands, this was the only site that was available three years ago,” Mr Ryan said.

"Within a couple of months, Cr Milne put up the proposal of the five-year licence to go to Black Rocks and that is what we have been working off.

"She in a sense negated any Crown Land by putting that proposal up to us because it was an out for Crown Lands... not that they had a site.”

* Follow the Tweed Daily News for coverage of today's pro-koala community gathering.