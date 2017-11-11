Council plans to create better drainage for Mur'bah CBD

FLOOD DISASTER: Murwillumbah's flood clean up took several weeks to complete after the March floods.

CENTRAL Murwillumbah residents and business owners are being encouraged to share their experience of the recent floods, as part of Tweed Shire Council's flood study.

The two-page questionnaire aims to gather insights into how the council can better manage possible future flooding in Central Murwillumbah.

Council's flooding and storm water engineer Leon McLean said residents would be able to share their local knowledge of how the drainage systems in the Murwillumbah CBD were impacted during the March floods.

"The idea is to increase the intelligence behind the Murwillumbah levee, when the water goes over the top and the drainage behind the levee,” Mr McLean said.

"From that we're hoping to assess a few options to improve drainage behind the levee and reduce the risk of flooding when the levee (overflows).”

Mr McLean said the study was one of the recommendations from the 2014 Tweed Valley flood risk management plan.

"That study identified that there was a bit of intelligence missing around this area,” he said.

Mr McLean said he hoped the damage caused by the March floods would encourage residents to participate in the study to prevent further damage.

"One very rare silver lining from the March flood was that it gave a whole lot of data for us to calibrate this study,” he said.

"It will allow us to gauge the community's feelings on what we're doing and what the options might be.”

Submissions for the Murwillumbah CBD levee drainage study close on Saturday, November 18.

To complete the study visit www.murwillumbah. floodstudy.com.au/ or phone (02)66702400