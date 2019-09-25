Council project up for national award

A PROJECT by council in the wake of the 2017 flood is in contention for a national award.

The Industry Central Land Swap Project allowed eligible land owners who were directly impacted by the 2017 flood in South Murwillumbah swap their flood-prone land with Tweed Shire Council-owned flood free land at Industry Central, Murwillumbah.

Council purchased the 14.02 hectares of land through funding from the NSW Government.

The project is in the running for a national award for outstanding projects which build community resilience to disasters and emergencies.

After winning the NSW section, the council's project is being considered for the Resilient Australia Award.

Council general manager, Troy Green, who oversees the project, praised the work of three state government members for helping the project succeed.

"It's terrific to see this project recognised, which mitigates against climate change and creates resilience for local businesses and the broader economy," Mr Green said.

"I'd like to thank the former Member for Lismore, Thomas George, for his advocacy following the flood, the Member for Tweed, Geoff Provest, for his assistance with the project and the current Member for Lismore, Janelle Saffin, for her ongoing support as the initiative progresses.

"An Expression of Interest for the project closed earlier this year and we expect to have a report to the November Council Meeting recommending businesses which were selected as applicants for the land swap," he said.