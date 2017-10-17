24°
News

Council raises the rainbow flag

FLYING: The rainbow flag.
FLYING: The rainbow flag. Rob Williams
Aisling Brennan
by

RAINBOW flags have been erected outside of the Tweed Shire council chambers to show support for same-sex marriage.

Council confirmed teardrop flags would be placed near the front doors during office hours and removed each night outside of the Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads administration offices for the duration of the same-sex marriage postal survey, which closes at 6pm on November 7.

The decision to publicly support the 'Yes' vote was made earlier this month by council after a lengthy debate.

While all councillors agreed everyone had the right to have their say during the non-binding, non-compulsory postal survey, councillors James Owen, Warren Polglase and Pyrce Allsop challenged the original decision to show public support for the 'Yes' campaign.

But their rescission motion was overturned 4-2, allowing council to raise the rainbow flag, a well-known symbol of the LGBTIQ community, outside of the Murwillumbah and Tweed chambers and hold a council-led forum promoting the 'Yes' vote.

During the extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, October 4, Mayor Katie Milne said it was council's responsibility to show support and advocate on behalf of the community.

Topics:  rainbow flag same-sex marriage same sex marriage survey tweed shire council

Tweed Daily News
Gig guide: Disco delights and blues/rock rippers

Gig guide: Disco delights and blues/rock rippers

Boney M gets reborn and Mason Rack returns to Currumbin

Green light for improved safety measures

A timed red arrow for pedestrian safety will be installed at a tricky Tweed intersection.

Pedestrians will soon feel a little bit safer at one Tweed crossing

Limpinwood logging protesters fed up with inaction

PROTEST: Tweed residents gather at Boormans Rd to protest logging.

Anger over government's delay in stopping logging.

Widow feels let down at Ashley Bryant inquest findings

Ashley Bryant's widow Deborah Bryant speaking outside court in Sydney.

His death followed years battling alcoholism and depression.

Local Partners