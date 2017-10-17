Council raises the rainbow flag

RAINBOW flags have been erected outside of the Tweed Shire council chambers to show support for same-sex marriage.

Council confirmed teardrop flags would be placed near the front doors during office hours and removed each night outside of the Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads administration offices for the duration of the same-sex marriage postal survey, which closes at 6pm on November 7.

The decision to publicly support the 'Yes' vote was made earlier this month by council after a lengthy debate.

While all councillors agreed everyone had the right to have their say during the non-binding, non-compulsory postal survey, councillors James Owen, Warren Polglase and Pyrce Allsop challenged the original decision to show public support for the 'Yes' campaign.

But their rescission motion was overturned 4-2, allowing council to raise the rainbow flag, a well-known symbol of the LGBTIQ community, outside of the Murwillumbah and Tweed chambers and hold a council-led forum promoting the 'Yes' vote.

During the extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, October 4, Mayor Katie Milne said it was council's responsibility to show support and advocate on behalf of the community.