How Tweed council is reacting to the coronavirus

Tweed Shire Council has released a plan about how they are reacting to the coronavirus.

TWEED Shire Council say it has taken all necessary precautions to keep the community and staff safe and are urging residents to do the same.

Mayor Katie Milne said the council was closely following advice from federal and state health authorities.

"To ensure the council is prepared and able to respond quickly to the progress of the virus within the workplace and the local community, we have established a planning group with members from across the organisation, which first met on Monday," Councillor Milne said.

Posters have been put up in public spaces to provide support and advice on hand washing as well as directions to relevant government websites for more information.

Additional soap has been put in some high-traffic public toilet blocks.

Some council-run events may be postponed, search 'Tweed Shire Council' on Eventbrite for updates.

Cr Milne said council offices would also have additional cleaning with appropriate products at customer service counters and hand sanitisers at public entry points to facilities.

"One of the key recommendations from health officials is that people maintain good hygiene practices, with 20 to 30 seconds of warm soapy hand washing regularly. Self-isolate when unwell and if concerned, seek medical advice," Cr Milne said.

"It's also a good idea to reconsider how we greet people, using others ways to say hello rather than shaking hands.

"Overall, the best advice we can give our local community is to stay up to date with information from credible health and government authorities."

Supermarket operators in the Tweed will also be able to receive delivery of goods outside their normal regulated hours for the next fortnight due to supply issues related to the COVID-19.

Planning and regulation director Vince Connell said the council had received a request from a supermarket operator for a two-week moratorium on the enforcement of delivery curfews in the Tweed local government area.

"Supermarkets have told us pressure is being placed on supermarkets' supply chain, especially on key items such as toilet paper and antibacterial products," Mr Connell said.

"They are keen to ensure customers understand that there is no need to stockpile and they can assist this by keeping shelves in stores well stocked.

"After consulting with councillors, we have agreed to assist by not taking compliance action against supermarkets in the Tweed receiving deliveries of goods outside of their normal delivery hours for the period March 13 to March 27.

The council apologises to residents for any inconvenience or additional noise during this time.

Businesses, schools and aged care facilities who have concerns about what the coronavirus means for them can find specific information and resources for each sector at www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

