Council ready to collect bulk rubbish on-call

RUBBISH COLLECTION: Solo rubbish crews are collecting kerbside rubbish for the new call-out program throughout the Tweed.

RUBBISH COLLECTION: Solo rubbish crews are collecting kerbside rubbish for the new call-out program throughout the Tweed. Scott Powick

GETTING rid of bulk household waste is just a phone call away with Tweed Shire Council's new on-call household service.

Tweed residents are now able to make a booking for council to collect the bulk waste items that can't be thrown away in the new three-bin service, including household furniture, old bicycles and general junk.

Residents in households and duplexes are able to book the service, which started in July following the introduction of the three-bin system, for up to two collections of two cubic metres each year, to help clean up large items.

The on-call household service replaces the previous biannual kerbside collection, which caused much upset throughout the community as problems surrounding illegal dumping could not be contained by council and was expensive to maintain.

Council's waste management co-ordinator Rod Dawson said Tweed renters in houses and duplexes will also be able to make bookings for the new on-call household clean-up for bulk waste items, instead of relying on the property owners to contact council.

"We've listened to the feedback from the community and renters who receive council's red lid wheelie bin service will no longer need the consent of the property owner or manager to book an on-call household clean-up,” Mr Dawson said.

"Residents in multi-unit properties will still need their property managers to organise consolidated collections for the new service, to avoid having piles of waste at their kerbside for extensive periods of time.”

Council confirmed it has contacted multi-unit properties that receive a domestic waste service to plan a co-ordinated approach for new on-call collection service from these properties. While some residents are still unsure about the new-three bin system, Mr Dawson said the shire was meeting its reduction in green waste targets.

"This system is working really well with 900 tonnes of (green) waste coming in each month, compared to the 400 tonnes before,” he said.

FAST FACTS

For more information about council's new on-call household clean-up service for bulk waste items, or to book the service, contact: