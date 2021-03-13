Council receives long list of complaints and compliments

The Tweed Shire Council has received a long list of compliments and complaints in the past quarter.

Staff not returning calls and closure over Christmas were two of 20 complaints one Northern Rivers council received in the past quarter.

A report to be tabled at the next Tweed Shire Council meeting reveals the council received 44 compliments and 20 complaints between October and December 2020.

According to the Compliments and Complaints Analysis Report the most complimented area was park and open space maintenance under the Sustainable Communities and Environment division, which received 16 compliments.

Other compliments related to customer service, response to storms and support during COVID-19 restrictions.

The report states compliments were recorded to provide staff with feedback on performance and show a good sign of an engaged and active community.

“There is a higher number of compliments this quarter compared to previous quarters as the Contact Centre established a post-call survey in October 2020,” the report states.

“These are provided either in-writing or via recorded messages.”

Largely, the most complained about items related to customer service teams not returning phone calls.

A number of complaints revolved around the Development Application process and in relation to roads.

Mayor Chris Cherry said whenever the council did receive complaints they investigated how they could make sure those loops were closed.

Tweed mayor Chris Cherry. Picture: Liana Boss

“Certainly when we see a repeat complaint we certainly have escalated that to the director who is in charge of that area,” Cr Cherry said.

She also thanked the residents who took the time to compliment council staff on their services.

“I think we’ve got a good community service team,” she said.



“We don’t always get it right, but they do work very hard.

“Its fantastic to see people taking the effort to give those compliments.”

The report is recommended to be received and noted at the March 18 meeting.

FULL LIST

Compliments:

Customer service

Customer service – work done with local wildlife

Efficient removal of trees during storms

Road maintenance

Roadside maintenance

Emergency services customer response and service

Efficient response to support COVID-19 restrictions

Conduct of staff carrying out works

Park and open space maintenance and works

The value and quality of the Parklets

Customer service – Gallery

Efficient collection service around creek bank

Excellent care of the beachside environment

Complaints