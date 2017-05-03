Council reopens three flood damaged roads

A large percentage of the existing bridge could be reused at Byrrill Creek to reduce construction times.

TWEED Shire Council has now reopened three main thoroughfares after severe damage was caused by the recent floods.

Drivers can now use the single lane access on the Byrrill Creek Bridge, which was restored by council staff after it washed away by the Tweed River during the flood.

Council confirmed the majority of the original Byrrill Creek Bridge structure could be salvaged from the river and bridge approach but drivers are still urged to drive with caution.

During the hours of 9am to 3pm, the bridge will be under traffic control as the final work is completed, with expected delays of up to 15 minutes.

Council has also reopened Manns Rd in Rowlands Creek and Urliup Rd after contractors completed works on parts of the road where major landslips occurred during the floods.

While these thoroughfares have been reopened, council urges people to drive with caution as work continues in the area to ensure further repairs can be completed with minimal disruptions to traffic.