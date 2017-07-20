Council rises up in defence of Kingscliff Locality Plan

THE Tweed Shire Council has defended its processes in determining the draft height limits for the Kingscliff Locality Plan.

Speaking to the Kingscliff Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, council's director of planning Vince Connell said it was important to get the plan right for everybody.

"The planning of Kingscliff is not just about the existing township and Marine Parade,” he said.

"There is the entire behind the west of Kingscliff has certainly been in council's consideration for some time.

"It's important that is recognised because what happens to the west of this site has a major bearing on the future of Kingscliff.”

Mr Connell said future development projects which already have approval need to be taken into account.

"We need to work with those particular land owners to ensure we get the best result in terms of functioning the provision of public open space and road networks,” he said.

"The ability to provide a more sustainable development in those areas is certainly a key point in why we need to work with those land owners.”