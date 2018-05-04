Council set to put reality TV on pause over traffic woes

REALITY TV: Winner of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here UK 2016 Scarlett Moffatt with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at the Dungay Creek Rd property where the show is filmed.

REALITY TV: Winner of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here UK 2016 Scarlett Moffatt with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly at the Dungay Creek Rd property where the show is filmed. ITV.com

THE makers of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here have a second chance at convincing Tweed Shire Council to lift tight traffic restrictions in Dungay, where the UK and German reality shows are filmed.

Granada Productions Pty Ltd, the producers behind the hit reality TV show that sees celebrities thrown into the 'jungle', has again breached a council enforced quota of 80 vehicles per day moving in and out of the Dungay Creek Rd estate.

The traffic quota was introduced in 2016 after neighbouring residents complained about overloaded roads.

Council have since received two more complaints over the past year - one for a truck speeding and another for

The self-reported breaches show more than 80 vehicles were used on six different days during the January filming schedule, which could lead to an infringement of up to $200,000 if the council chooses to penalise Granada.

But the council has decided to defer its decision on whether to issue the fines after Granada indicated more data was yet to be collected following the conclusion of the February film schedule.

"They have requested that they do believe that they have information that hasn't been provided yet by the German production company,” Councillor Chris Cherry said.

"We can't issue a fine for somebody if we're not confident that the numbers are correct.

"We want to be fair and reach a position all agree on.” But Cr Cherry warned Granada's request to lift the vehicle quota wouldn't necessarily be approved by the council.

"They gave us the 80 vehicles a day limit, it's a bit rich that then they say it's an unreasonable limit,” Cr Cherry told Tweed Daily News.

"We wanted to find the workable solution (in 2016) and that's why we asked them what would be best and now they're saying it's not fair.

"They self report, they've got their traffic counter and that shows the definite numbers and they explain what they were or who they were and if they entered the site.”

In a report to council, Granada explained the reasoning for breaching the traffic quota was to the filming of certain segments of the program that required extra staffing and equipment to be transported.

In February, the council fined Granada Production Pty Ltd $6000 for five breaches throughout November and December.