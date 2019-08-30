Menu
Council set to review next draft of land strategy

30th Aug 2019 5:30 AM
ANOTHER draft of the Tweed Shire Council's Rural Land Strategy which has circled for years will be discussed at next week's meeting.

Staff at the Tweed Shire Council has recommended councillors adopt the draft and begin the process of establishing consulting groups.

Several drafts have gone through the council and been put up for public exhibition in recent years, but a formal strategy has not been implemented.

This latest draft proposal comes after a previous one was exhibited to the community in February this year.

Since then councillors have engaged in a Councillor Workshop in August and there has been a pair of community meetings discussing the issue.

Should councillors' side with the recommendation to approve the draft, it will be forwarded to the council's director of planning, industry and environment, for their endorsement.

