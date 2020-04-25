Lasers, cameras and quad bikes used in council's inspections

Tweed Shire Council contractors will be riding quad bikes fitted with cameras and lasers are driving paths in the Tweed over the next two weeks to collect data on their condition. Pic: SUPPLIED

THE Tweed Shire's footpaths, cyclepaths and shared-user paths will be the focus of an extensive inspection to assess their condition and help plan future maintenance works.

Tweed Shire Council contractors will be taking to quad bikes fitted with cameras and lasers and driving the paths at a brisk walking pace over the next two weeks to collect data on their condition.

Cameras pick up cracking, patches and deformations while the lasers pick up dips, rutting and roughness.

A condition rating of one means in near new condition while a rating of five means in poor condition.

Every four years Council rates the condition of its roads and footpaths to build its four-year rolling delivery program of all the stabilisation, rehabilitation and resealing works that need to be done to keep good roads and footpaths in that condition and rebuild those in poor condition.

It costs between $10 and $20 a square metre to keep a good road in good repair, compared to $80 a square metre to rebuild a road in poor condition.

Every year on average Council rebuilds seven km of road, bitumens or asphalts 80km of road, and rebuilds one km of poor quality footpath.

The contractors have completed the surveys of the Tweed's 1254km road network.

Council adopted the approach of keeping "good roads good" and rebuilding poor roads following the NSW Government's Fit for the Future program undertaken by all local government authorities.

Tweed's Fit for the Future results resulted in an extra $2.5 million a year dedicated to roads and footpaths.

Data from the current road and footpath surveys will give Council the first real measure of whether the overall condition rating of the Tweed's roads and footpaths has improved since it adopted the "keep good roads good" approach.

The Council's aim is to achieve a fair to average condition rating (rating 3) on its entire road and footpath network.