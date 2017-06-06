Council still waiting for funds to fix deadly road

A fatal crash on Tweed Valley Way at Tumbulgum on Wednesday, May 31 at 7am. Photo: Scott Powick/Tweed Daily News

A MAN has been killed on a notorious stretch of road near Tumbulgum 11 months after Tweed Shire Council applied to have it named and funded as a black spot.

Tweed Council this week revealed it was still waiting to hear back from the Federal Government about an application made in July last year for official black spot funding.

The crash last Wednesday was the latest fatality on a notorious 800m stretch.

Official NSW Transport figures show that between 2011 and 2015 there were more than 30 serious injuries and more than 30 "moderate injuries" as a result of crashes on the stretch. Bulletin records show at least eight people have died on the road in the past decade.

Prominent local real estate agent David Stringer said he had campaigned for action from the council and governments for more than five years but said his calls had largely fallen on deaf ears.

Mr Stringer said the maximum speed on Tweed Valley Way should be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h, barriers were needed along the entire road and overtaking lanes should be scrapped.

"That whole roadway is deadly," he said.

"First and foremost they've got to reduce the speed.

"They've got overtaking lanes where they really probably shouldn't be ... encouraging speeding. When all this was happening (the crash recovery effort) cars were cruising through at 80km/h.

"But (often) they fly through there."

Northern Borders Highway Patrol supervisor Senior Sergeant Chad George said the crash investigation unit was looking into the cause of the incident on Wednesday.

It is believed the driver died when he crossed to the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

"That road also has a high volume of traffic," Sen Sgt­ ­George said

"With high traffic volume, that generally ... goes hand-in-hand with higher crash rates."

Tweed Councillor James Owen said he was aware of community concern about the danger of Tweed Valley Way and would request council officers to report back on new measures to address the issue.

Tweed Shire Council last week announced the southern road entry from Tweed Valley Way into Tumbulgum would close for up to five weeks during a $250,000 upgrade under the Federal Government's Black Spot ­Program.