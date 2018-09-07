Menu
Login
Pottsville resident Chris Cherry is concerned about a lack of a High School in Pottsville.
Pottsville resident Chris Cherry is concerned about a lack of a High School in Pottsville. SCOTT POWICK
Council News

Council stops rezoning of new high school, again

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Sep 2018 8:30 AM

BUILDING a high school in Pottsville could still become a reality after Tweed Shire Council blocked plans to sub-divide land earmarked for the development.

Council on Thursday unanimously rejected an application by Newland Developers to amend the Tweed Development Control Plan (DCP) and remove the label of 'potential school site' to allow residential development of the Seabreeze Estate in Pottsville.

This decision comes only weeks after Newland Developers lodged a separate application to create a 72 lot residential subdivision to build on the proposed site for a new school, which council also rejected.

Councillor Chris Cherry said it was important council kept its promise to the community and continue to work towards getting a high school built in Pottsville.

"This is a promise that's been made to the community for many years,” Cr Cherry said.

"Strategically we have identified this site as the best location for a future (school) site.”

Council is now proposing an investigation into "the potential to rezone the site” to accommodate a school, and whether a sunset clause should be included.

The NSW Department of Education has not indicated it has any plans to build the high school in the near future.

pottsville pottsville high school seabreeze estate tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Legacy Week is a chance to support families of veterans

    Legacy Week is a chance to support families of veterans

    Community Australians encourage to support Legacy

    Council puts last minute freeze on water extraction plans

    Council puts last minute freeze on water extraction plans

    Council News Councillors voted to support the application on Thursday

    Vigilance urged after endangered curlew chicks killed by car

    Vigilance urged after endangered curlew chicks killed by car

    Council News The two chicks died on the scene

    Local Partners