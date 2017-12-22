Council supports surf reserve at Cabarita

TWEED Shire Council has shown unanimous support for a proposed regional surfing reserve to be created at Cabarita Beach/Bogangar.

Earlier this year, a push was made by a group of locals eager to see the popular breaks from Cabarita Beach/Bogangar to Hastings Point join a list of 20 Australian surfing reserves.

During council's final meeting for the year, the decision was made that a letter of in-principle support would be provided to the Cabarita Beach/Bogangar Surfing Reserve steering committee to be used for its nomination to the Regional Surfing Reserve.

Speaking during community access, Cabarita Boardriders founder Scott "Chicka” King said there was plenty of community support for putting the Tweed's surf region on the map.

"We do have world-class waves, we're drawing world-class surfers and we had the Australian Surfing Titles here as well,” Mr King said.

"I think it would be a great allocation to our region to be recognised for the quality of our waves.”

Mr King also reassured Mayor Katie Milne's concerns about the potential negative attitude from locals who might not want more people at their beaches.

"The population is going to grow anyway,” Mr King said.

"(The reserve would) give local surfers and beachgoers the sense of belonging if they're part of a surfing reserve.”