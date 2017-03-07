Council tackles bin concerns

Tweed Shire Council's waste management coordinator Rod Dawson explains the new bin changes at a meeting convened by the Banora Point Residents Association.

TWEED Shire Council has defended its upcoming introduction of a weekly green bin collection, which will see the red bin moving to a fortnightly pick-up.

Many residents have raised their concerns about the new changes, due to be introduced on July 1, especially when items like used nappies and sanitary products will be collected every two weeks.

At a meeting convened by the Banora Point Residence Association to address residents' concerns overnight, Council's waste management coordinator Rod Dawson said the new system was a requirement of the NSW Government and would allow Tweed to deal with its own waste instead of trucking it over the border.

"There's a requirement for local government to try and divert from household 70% of waste,” Mr Dawson said, referring to the NSW Waste Avoidance and Recovery Act.

"Our Council with the bins we have out at the moment, is currently diverting about 42% of what we collect from the household.”

The changes must be made by 2022, he said.

Mr Dawson said more than half of what is currently thrown away in our red bins could be recycled or turned into compost.

" At the moment 24% of the material that is in the (red) bin is recyclable,” he said.

"And 25% of what is in the (red) bin is stuff that can't be recycled and is not green or organic. The residual of that is 51%. So, 51% of what we're pulling out of our bins now is yard waste and food from the household.”

Council's community and natural resources director Tracey Stinson said it was important council took immediate action to reduce future waste disposal costs.

"At the moment we transport our waste to Queensland at a disposal depot (because) it's much cheaper for us to do it but that's coming to an end,” Ms Stinson said.

"We will not be allowed to do that in 2018/19. Whatever we can do to have less going into landfill, is actually going to save us all money in the long run. The less we put in that hole, the cheaper it is for everybody.”

Tweed Shire Council's waste management coordinator Rod Dawson says more than half of our waste shouldn't be in the red bin. Aisling Brennan

Ms Stinson defended council's delay in responding to community "angst” but said it was hamstrung until it had finalised its contract for the collection service, which was finally signed late Monday.

"Until that contract was signed, it was very difficult for us to be sure about anything like pricing or frequency of service,” she said.

BPDRA secretary Pat Tate said she was pleased with council's explantion.

"The people who were ringing me had concerns and I think they were addressed last night,” Ms Tate said.

"I'm feeling more comfortable with it. I'm not there to look after me, I'm there to look after all of the other residents.”