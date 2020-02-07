Effects of climate change on the Tweed predicted in policy

AFTER a heated debate at Thursday's meeting, Tweed Shire Council's draft climate change policy will be made available to the public.

Within the next fortnight the document will be placed on exhibition for 60 days for feedback.

The policy aims to outline the council's targets, objectives and priorities in addressing climate change.

Part of the council's objective is to aspire to a net of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 for council operation.

Key priorities include securing the Shire's drinking water supply for the future, establishing a climate change action plan, using projections of climate change on tidal inundation and coastal erosion to do asset vulnerability assessments and plan for predictions on development and infrastructure.

The document will be reviewed, at a minimum, within 12 months of each local government election.

Councillor Warren Polglase raised concern about where the listed physical effects of climate change to the region had come from, asking which local scientists had been involved.

Predictions include hotter temperatures, increased frequency and intensity of floods and bushfires and an increased risk of drought, as well as sea levels rising by 0.4m by 2050 and 0.9m by 2100.

Director of community and natural resources Tracey Stinson said the information was sourced from State Government data and modelling.

Cr Polglase also said the document did not offer "both sides of the debate".

Cr Chris Cherry said the "ship had sailed" on opposition to climate change and there was a need to adapt and mitigate instead of debate its existence.

She also brought up past councils' commitment to addressing the challenges of climate change as a reflection of the community's attitude.

Cr Pryce Allsop argued that while he acknowledged "the need to look after the planet" he worried about "fear mongering" with associating everything to climate change.

He referenced the bushfire crisis, as many blazes were "actually set by people doing the wrong thing".

The motion to display the policy to the public passed.

Crs Allsop and Polglase voted against.