Council takes steps to repair flood-damaged shire

FLOODED: Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after the March floods. SCOTT POWICK

WORK to repair flood- damaged areas of the Tweed Shire continues, with the council awarding G&R Brown & Sons the first contract release of minor- to medium-sized jobs to restore roads and bridges damaged in the March flood.

It is anticipated that three more packages will be released to a preferred panel of six contracting companies for quoting and be awarded in the next three to four months. It could then take between six and nine months for the contractors to complete works, weather and site conditions permitting.

The first package, which is expected to take six to nine months to complete, will focus on Carool, Crystal Creek and Upper Crystal Creek, Bilambil, Dulguigan, Dungay, Duroby and Upper Duroby, Glengarrie, Nobbys Creek, Tomewin, Tumbulgum and North Tumbulgum.

The job list for the first round of works contains more than 100 damage items, worth about $1.5 million in repair costs, and has been bundled in geographic areas to minimise travel times between jobs and maximise on-the-ground work efficiencies.

Flood restoration co-ordinator Nigel Dobson said an extra 50-plus major reconstruction jobs, in various stages of investigation and design, were expected to account for the bulk of the repair bill at about $16 million and were not expected to start before the end of the year, taking more than two years to complete.

At this stage, the council estimates the flood caused about $27 million of damage to roads and bridges. A council representative confirmed 900 minor road and bridge damage items in the shire had already been repaired at a cost of $5.2 million.

Under current estimates, the council expects to recover $18.3 million of its roads bill through Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Assistance (NDRRA) and grant funding, leaving a possible shortfall of $8.7 million to be funded from the council's future operating and capital budgets.