COUNCIL VOTE: Tweed Shire Councillor Pryce Allsop wants council to vote to re-engage with Crown Land Negotiations.
Council News

Council to consider vote on Crown Land

Michael Doyle
by
19th Feb 2019 11:00 AM

TWEED Shire Council will have another opportunity to vote in favour of Crown Land Negotiations at Thursday's meeting.

The council voted 4:3 last July, and the subsequent rescission motion, to not enter Crown Land Negotiations.

Council will vote on Thursday whether or not to rescind that motion to and find suitable locations for the affordable homes projects.

Councillor Pryce Allsop, who along with Cr Warren Polglase and Cr James Owen, supported the Crown Land Negotiations last year, said he hoped the four councillors who voted against the motion reconsider this Thursday.

"I can't see any negatives with moving forward with Crown Land options - it facilitates many of our needs in the shire where we will need to buy land,” Cr Allsop said.

"There are Crown Lands available, which the shire could apply for through Crown Land (Negotiations) and perhaps get a zero cost and facilitate Cr Cooper's initiative without utilising the industrial land.”

Cr Allsop said he was opposed to the considered proposal for an affordable housing project to be built on industrial land he says the council heard could be valued at as much as $80 million.

However Cr Cooper has said he did not believe the community was interested in the Crown Land Negotiation issue.

"The problem is if you ask people in the community if they are happy to have their crown land sold off, I don't think they are in for that,” he said.

"There is not an appetite in the community for messing around with Crown Land.”

Thursday's council meeting will be held at the Harvard Room, Tweed Heads Administration Building, Brett Street, Tweed Heads and will begin at 5.30pm.

Tweed Daily News

