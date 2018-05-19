Council to consult community over Tweed Valley Hospital site

An artist's impression of the new Tweed Valley Hospital at the proposed Cudgen site.

THE community will be invited to participate in the selection of the site of the Tweed Valley Hospital, following a Tweed Shire Council decision to create a new consultation group.

Council on Thursday voted 4-3 to create a new community reference group to further assist councillors in their deliberations on the preferred site of the proposed new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital.

Expressions of interest will soon be opened to join the community reference group.

All seven councillors will be joining the Tweed Council Reference Group (CRG), set up by the State Government to further explore alternative sites.

Mayor Katie Milne, who put forward the motion to create the new group, said she wanted more community involvement in the selection of the new site after an outcry over the first site proposed by NSW Health Infrastructure on state significant farmland at Cudgen.

"We already have options for potential sites,” Cr Milne said.

"We don't need to advocate for (the proposed Cudgen) site, we're looking for other options.”

Councillor Pryce Allsop, who voted against forming the community reference group, said he didn't see the need for another reference group.

"I'm of the opinion that there rather not be a reference group but if there is going to be one I'd like to be on it,” he said.

Other members joining the CRG will include council general manager Troy Green, selected council staff, the Tweed Valley Hosptial Integrated Project Team, independent expert advisers and an independent probity advisor.

The first meeting of the State Government's CRG group - which does not have community member representation - will be on Monday, May 28.