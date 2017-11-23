Menu
Login
News

Council to consult on power price spike

Tweed Shire residents have been feeling the pinch of power prices.
Tweed Shire residents have been feeling the pinch of power prices. Will Hunter
Aisling Brennan
by

POWER prices have caused a power struggle between Tweed Shire councillors as debate continues over the increased cost of living.

Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes' proposal to write to the NSW Government seeking clarification about why the Berejiklian Government sold the poles and wires was rejected by the council this week.

"A lot of people have seen spikes in their power bills and I put this down to the sale of poles and wires," the Labor councillor said.

Instead, the council voted 4-3 in favour of conducting a workshop with the State Government on current policies, programs and assistance available to the council and community to reduce energy consumption.

The workshop was proposed by Liberal Cr James Owen, who argued the poles and wires had not been sold but instead leased for 99 years.

"The lease of the poles and wires is allowing NSW residents to benefit from billions of dollars of infrastructure investment such as the new Tweed Hospital," Cr Owen said.

Supporting the workshop, Cr PryceAllsop said a letterwould have no effecton helping residentsimprove their power bills.

"Regarding writing a letter, we're not going to get anywhere with it," Cr Allsop said.

"We've just got to find better solutions to get around it."

Crs Warren Polglase and Ron Cooper also supported the workshop.

Tweed Daily News
GAS EXPLOSION: Family man, 'lovely bloke' severely hurt

GAS EXPLOSION: Family man, 'lovely bloke' severely hurt

THE Lismore Turf Club is "absolutely devastated" after secretary-manager Scott Jones suffered burns to 45 per cent of his body in this morning's explosion.

Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Rabbit Robinson and Chris Eaton from the Round Mountain Girls.

From bill busters to church carnival, there's plenty to do

Ex-cop: 'I was 0.4mm away from shooting him'

Retired Senior Constable Troy Cutler speaking about the final moments of the police chase outside Lismore Local Court today.

Retired officer speaks out about infamous police chase

Tweed Shire Council at a glance

Council will assess whether an artificial reef could get the green light for Kingscliff to achieve better waves like the one Johanne Defay of France caught at the Future Classic in Lemoore.

There was plenty up for discussion at last week's meeting.

Local Partners