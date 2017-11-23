Council to consult on power price spike

Tweed Shire residents have been feeling the pinch of power prices.

POWER prices have caused a power struggle between Tweed Shire councillors as debate continues over the increased cost of living.

Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes' proposal to write to the NSW Government seeking clarification about why the Berejiklian Government sold the poles and wires was rejected by the council this week.

"A lot of people have seen spikes in their power bills and I put this down to the sale of poles and wires," the Labor councillor said.

Instead, the council voted 4-3 in favour of conducting a workshop with the State Government on current policies, programs and assistance available to the council and community to reduce energy consumption.

The workshop was proposed by Liberal Cr James Owen, who argued the poles and wires had not been sold but instead leased for 99 years.

"The lease of the poles and wires is allowing NSW residents to benefit from billions of dollars of infrastructure investment such as the new Tweed Hospital," Cr Owen said.

Supporting the workshop, Cr PryceAllsop said a letterwould have no effecton helping residentsimprove their power bills.

"Regarding writing a letter, we're not going to get anywhere with it," Cr Allsop said.

"We've just got to find better solutions to get around it."

Crs Warren Polglase and Ron Cooper also supported the workshop.