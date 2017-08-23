Council to continue improving water quality

TWEED Shire Council has started dredging Bray Park Weir as works continue to pump salty water from the bottom of the pool.

Manager Water and Wastewater Anthony Burnham said a smaller floating surface pump has been set up and will be working at maximum capacity all night to push better quality water back into the Bray Park Water Treatment Plant so several reservoirs can be recharged.

"Our reservoir network is holding up very well given the circumstances but we do need to add water to Hospital Hill, Tumbulgum and Banora Point reservoirs tonight,” Mr Burnham said.

"We are hoping this smaller surface pump will draw a sufficient volume of the fresh water into the treatment plant, avoiding as much draw from the saltier bottom levels of the weir as possible.

"If we have to switch the main weir pump on to meet demand we will run it at minimum capacity to limit the salty water intake.

"We've had a continual release of water from Clarrie Hall Dam today and that water will now be sitting at the top of the weir so the small surface pump intake should be relatively good.”

Council will test tonight's water intake tomorrow morning to refine its remediation plan.

Mr Burnham said the process was being made easier thanks to the assistance of residents minimising their water usage.

"Our reservoirs are holding up because people are using less water and this will help us recover from this event sooner, so we thank everyone for their ongoing efforts.”

The Australian Drinking Guidelines advise that the salt levels in the system are not harmful to human health. Residents are advised to use bottled water for drinking if the taste of the water is too unpalatable.

The water at Uki and Tyalgum is not affected and no restrictions apply in those villages.