Council to discuss plans for Pottsville Community Preschool

THE Pottsville Community Preschool is hours away from finding out whether their long-awaited upgrade will be approved.

Tweed Shire Council will be discussing whether to approve the development application for the preschool, which includes two new classrooms, extended administration facilities and extra parking, during tonight's meeting.

Pottsville Community Preschool director Cassy Read said the community was excited about the prospect of having the DA approved by council after seven years of planning.

"It's taken a huge combined community effort to get this far,” Ms Read said.

"A lot of the people in the community have given their time and skills to get this far.”

Ms Read said many past parents of the preschool, who no longer had children enrolled, still give their time, including the preschool's architect and project manager.

If the DA is given the all clear, the upgrade would allow the preschool to accommodate 40 extra children per day.

"We will meet the needs of the community if it's approved.”

"We're hoping to be open maybe in term one next year.”

Following a lengthy application process, council staff have recommended the application be approved.